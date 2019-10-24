WHAT IS THIS COURSE ABOUT? The convergence of individual, social, developmental, and
cultural factors influence adolescent risk-taking behavior. This course will examine foundations,
theories, determinants, outcomes, and preventions of adolescent health risk behavior. We will
investigate topics within various theories of health risk behavior that span biology, psychology,
sociology, and biopsychosocial models of development. The course will emphasize various types of risk-taking behaviors that include:
• Antisocial Behavior and Aggression
• Substance Use
• Delinquency and Violence
• Unintentional Injury, Suicide, and
Mental Health
• Sexual Risk Behavior
Through exploring development in context, students will become familiar with:
• The Reciprocal Dynamics of Brain
Development, Maturation, and
Experience
• Pubertal Changes
• Psychological Traits
• Contextual Factors such as Social
Toxicity and Stress
• Changing Types of Risk-Taking
Behavior (e.g., Social Media)
Leading prevention and intervention approaches that focus on the developmental needs of adolescents
and emphasize tailored services, opportunities, and supports will be highlighted. The course is designed
to provide students with a general background to conduct research in the area or teach a course on this
period of development.
WHO SHOULD ENROLL? Graduate students interested in examining, applying, and critiquing
research related to adolescent health risk behavior; students interested in planning, developing, and
implementing adolescent focused prevention and intervention programs; and students working with
adolescents who experience risk in multiple domains.
Open to ALL graduate students from ALL disciplines.
Contact Gabriel.merrin@ttu.edu for more information.