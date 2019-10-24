WHAT IS THIS COURSE ABOUT? The convergence of individual, social, developmental, andcultural factors influence adolescent risk-taking behavior. This course will examine foundations,theories, determinants, outcomes, and preventions of adolescent health risk behavior. We willinvestigate topics within various theories of health risk behavior that span biology, psychology,sociology, and biopsychosocial models of development. The course will emphasize various types of risk-taking behaviors that include:• Antisocial Behavior and Aggression• Substance Use• Delinquency and Violence• Unintentional Injury, Suicide, andMental Health• Sexual Risk BehaviorThrough exploring development in context, students will become familiar with:• The Reciprocal Dynamics of BrainDevelopment, Maturation, andExperience• Pubertal Changes• Psychological Traits• Contextual Factors such as SocialToxicity and Stress• Changing Types of Risk-Taking

Behavior (e.g., Social Media)







Leading prevention and intervention approaches that focus on the developmental needs of adolescents

and emphasize tailored services, opportunities, and supports will be highlighted. The course is designed

to provide students with a general background to conduct research in the area or teach a course on this

period of development.





WHO SHOULD ENROLL? Graduate students interested in examining, applying, and critiquing

research related to adolescent health risk behavior; students interested in planning, developing, and

implementing adolescent focused prevention and intervention programs; and students working with

adolescents who experience risk in multiple domains.





Open to ALL graduate students from ALL disciplines.

Contact Gabriel.merrin@ttu.edu for more information.

