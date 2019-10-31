st for hand-dipped Caramel Apples! For $3.99 you can get a caramel apple with your choice of toppings! Toppings include pretzels, hot tamales, m&ms, and much more! Hurry before they are gone!

Join The Commons at Talkington Hall on Wednesday, October 31for hand-dipped Caramel Apples! For $3.99 you can get a caramel apple with your choice of toppings! Toppings includeHurry before they are gone!

Caramel Apples at The Commons Thursday, October 31 st

11am to 7pm (while they last)

$3.99 per apple Limited quantities available so get there quick before it’s gone!



All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, cash, checks and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @EatAtTexasTech



Feed Your Inner Red Raider!

hospitality.ttu.edu

hospitality@ttu.edu Posted:

10/28/2019



Originator:

Alan Cushman



Email:

alan.cushman@ttu.edu



Department:

Hospitality Services



Event Information

Time: 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 10/31/2019



Location:

The Commons at Talkington Hall



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

