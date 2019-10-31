TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Caramel Apples at The Commons
Join The Commons at Talkington Hall on Wednesday, October 31st for hand-dipped Caramel Apples! For $3.99 you can get a caramel apple with your choice of toppings! Toppings include pretzels, hot tamales, m&ms, and much more! Hurry before they are gone!


  • Thursday, October 31st
  • 11am to 7pm (while they last)
  • $3.99 per apple

Limited quantities available so get there quick before it’s gone!

All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, cash, checks and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu

10/28/2019

Alan Cushman

alan.cushman@ttu.edu

Hospitality Services

Time: 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 10/31/2019

The Commons at Talkington Hall

Categories