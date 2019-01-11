The November edition of AFISM's Newsletter is now available through our website of by using this direct link:
www.depts.ttu.edu/afism/FormRepository/newsletter/2019/November-2019-Newsletter.pdf
Some of what you will find in this edition includes:
- AFISM Class Schedule
- Labor Distribution Percent Calculator
- Tips for Effective Budget Management
- Understanding OE Charitable Contributions (Chart T) Code 7N6039
- Need our Services?
Link to AFISM Website: www.depts.ttu.edu/afism
Link to AFISM Training Website: apps.afism.ttu.edu/training
Link to AFISM Portal: portal.afism.ttu.edu