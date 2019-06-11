During the 9th annual Celebrate Diversity Awards Banquet, which will be held on Wednesday, November 6th, Texas Tech Senior Vice Provost, Dr. Rob Stewart and Office of LGBTQIA Education & Engagement Director, Jody Randall will be recognized as recipients of the Inclusive Excellence Award. Additionally, Ms. Glenda Mathis, Executive Director of the Lubbock YWCA will receive the Robert L. Duncan Community Champion Award.

Cyntoia Brown-Long will be the keynote speaker. Brown-Long became a victim of sex trafficking and at the age of 16 was arrested for killing a man who had solicited her for sex. She was tried as an adult and was sentenced to life in prison without chance of parole. In prison, her life took a dramatic turn when the prison education principal took her under her wing and introduced her to a spiritual path. While in prison, she finished high school and earned both an Associate’s and a Bachelor’s degree. In August she was granted clemency after serving 15 years. Her newly released book, “Free Cyntoia" chronicles Brown-Long's journey from being a sex-traffic survivor to becoming an advocate for criminal justice reform.

The event is hosted by the Office of Institutional Diversity. Individual tickets for the event are $100 (VIP), $75. For more information or to purchase ticket(s), table(s) or for sponsorship opportunities, visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/diversity/banquet.php or call 806-742-7025.