Today is the last day of the KTTZ-FM Fund Drive and all of us at 89.1 would like to thank you for your loyal support. Your sustained investment in Texas Tech Public Media provides commercial-free programming and high quality radio content to listeners just like you all across the South Plains.





The difference is YOU!





DONATE HERE or contact us at (806)742-2209 and donate over the phone.





Any donation you give today will also enter you into several raffle opportunities:





* Six Person Tour - The New Buddy Holly Hall given by

Ballet Lubbock's Executive Director, Nicholas Dragga





* Moody Gardens – Family 4 Pack Attractions





*Tickets to see the Metropolitan Opera Live in HD at Movies 16





Let us know what raffle you would like to be included in.



