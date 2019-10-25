TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Last Day of the 89.1 Fall Fund Drive
Today is the last day of the KTTZ-FM Fund Drive and all of us at 89.1 would like to thank you for your loyal support. Your sustained investment in Texas Tech Public Media provides commercial-free programming and high quality radio content to listeners just like you all across the South Plains. 

The difference is YOU!

DONATE HERE or contact us at (806)742-2209 and donate over the phone.

Any donation you give today will also enter you into several raffle opportunities:

* Six Person Tour - The New Buddy Holly Hall given by
Ballet Lubbock's Executive Director, Nicholas Dragga

* Moody Gardens – Family 4 Pack Attractions

*Tickets to see the Metropolitan Opera Live in HD at Movies 16

Let us know what raffle you would like to be included in.
Posted:
10/25/2019

Originator:
Rebekah Ivey

Email:
becky.ivey@ttu.edu

Department:
KTTZ Television Station


Categories