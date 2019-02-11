When: Saturday, November 2nd, 2019

Schedule: On-site registration 9:00 - 9:40am. First round: 10am., Second round: 11:15am, Third round: 12:30pm., Lunch break - Free Lunch, Fourth round: 2pm, Fifth round: 3:15pm. Award ceremony will start as soon as the last game finishes.

Prizes: Top 5 players. The best student will win the chance to represent TTU in the 2019 Pan American Intercollegiate Chess Championship in Charlotte, NC

Entry fee: $5 pay onsite (Bring exact change)

FREE for Knight Raiders who have paid dues

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/S2579XW

This is a USCF rated tournament so a USCF membership is required. To purchase a USCF membership, visit: https://secure2.uschess.org/webstore/member.php

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.