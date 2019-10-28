Office of the TTU Northwest Texas Small Business Development Center (NWTSBDC) Seeking a Student to Work Part-Time on a Temporary Basis for Web Design Projects





(1) Job Title: Part-time student assistant enrolled in at least 6 hours @ TTU

(2) Job Location: Off campus at 2579 S. Loop 289 | Suite 114 | Lubbock (in Science Spectrum Building). Must have own transportation.

(3) Hours: 15-20 hours each week on Monday-Friday

(4) Salary: based on experience

(5) Job Description: The position incorporates a variety of administrative tasks involving the development of a TTU website & improve other existing social media sites like FB, Instagram & Twitter for our Lubbock, Abilene, Amarillo, Granbury, Midland/Odessa & Wichita Falls offices. Other skills needed are:

Be proficient in graphics & website design (knowledge of HTML, CSS, Adobe Photoshop and/or Illustrator required)

Able to manage time & prioritize tasks

Must be able to lift/carry up to 10 lbs due to tasks with office supplies

Possess strong written & verbal communication skills

If called for an interview, a sample of prior work and/or reference (s) of prior work experience in web design required

(6) Preferred Job Qualifications: satisfactory completion of web design related coursework @ TTU and/or related work experience

(7) How to apply: Email a resume to emma.carrasco@ttu.edu no later than Oct. 31, 2019





NO CALLS OR IN PERSON VISIT, PLEASE



