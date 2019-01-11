Join us on the first Friday of each month in DOAK Hall 123, 12:00 - 1:00 P.M., on the Texas Tech campus for "Feminist First Fridays". These events are designed to create new discussions around feminism past, present, and future. Various topics will be covered along with time to connect with faculty, staff, and students from across campus. These discussions are FREE and open to the public.

"Black Feminist Thought" is our topic for November 1st. Join aretha f. marbley, PhD, WGS Affiliated Faculty, Professor and Director of Clinical Mental Health Counseling, Texas Tech University. Dr. marbley will speak on here paper entitled R. Kelly: We All Knew That He Was Coming to the Other Side of the Tracks.

Visit our website to learn more about these and other co-curricular events we have planned for the semester.



CONTACT: Tricia Earl, Program Manager, Women's & Gender Studies, T (806) 742-4335, www.wgs.ttu.edu.