Civil, Environmental, and Construction Engineering

Distinguished Lecture

Monday, November 4, 2019, 4:00 p.m.

Civil Engineering building, Room 209

Peter Adriaens, PhD, PE, BCEEM

University of Michigan at Ann Arbor

Topic: A 'Moneyball' Approach to Closing the $5.4 Trillion Infrastructure Finance Gap: InfraTech, Data, and Financial Innovation

Abstract: The US is underinvesting in infrastructure, resulting in macro-economic impacts for cities and regions. The American Society for Civil Engineers estimates that the finance gap will be $4.5trn by 2025, resulting in a loss of 2.5 M. jobs. Deferred maintenance and inadequate funding models have resulted in demographic inequalities of access to quality infrastructure, further exacerbating economic disparities. Globally, $5.4 trn. of capital earmarked for infrastructure sits on the sidelines because of mis-matched business and risk-return models. According to a recent OECD study, less than 1% of pension funds are invested in infrastructure as an asset class. How can we unlock this capital through data?

The definition of infrastructure in the digital age is changing, asset ownership is becoming blurred, and new data-driven operating and financial models are emerging. Whether transportation infrastructure such as roads and bridges, or water, energy and waste-to-energy systems, intelligent infrastructure is enabled by IoT and communications. By “twinning” infrastructure into digital assets, informational inefficiencies can be uncovered that change how we design, value, price and invest in infrastructure assets. So-called ‘infratech’ models have been piloted in private financing of infrastructure, but they are trickling down into public-private partnerships and public finance. Cities and States can harness the power of information to identify new cash flows and equity value from improved operations or new derivative products and services. Tomorrow's intelligent infrastructure supplemented with remote sensing is providing new kinds of data and insights that can be integrated in performance bonds, asset-backed securities, risk transfer instruments, data auctions and digital financing models. As a result, the value of this information will eventually outstrip that of the physical asset itself, as infrastructure is going ‘tech’.

We are working with incubators, public finance managers, investors and public officials to ‘play MoneyBall’ and advance data-driven financing innovations in the public sphere.

Biography: Dr. Adriaens is Professor of Environmental Engineering, Finance and Entrepreneurship at the University of Michigan, with appointments in Civil and Environmental Engineering, Ross School of Business and the School for Environment and Sustainability. He directs the Center and Master of Engineering program in InfraTech Finance, focused on data platforms and efficient financing mechanisms for public and private infrastructure and asset management. The Center is a cofounder of the University’s FinTech Collaboratory with the Ross School of Business FinTech Initiative and the Center on Finance, Law and Policy in the Ford School for Public Policy.

He was President of the Association of Environmental Science and Engineering Professors, is a member of the American Academy of Environmental Engineering, and of the Belgian Royal Academy of Applied Sciences and the Arts. Previously, he was Distinguished Professor of Entrepreneurship at Sichuan University (China) and at the Research Institute of the Finnish Economy (Helsinki, Finland) focused on investment and financing models for green economic transitioning. He serves as investment advisor to the Great Lakes Impact Investment Platform under auspices of the Council of Great Lakes Governors.

His research and teaching focus on data-driven (digital) business and finance models for infrastructure, blockchain applications for smart cities infrastructure, and AI/ML models for water risk pricing in securities. He is co-founder of Equariusâ Risk Analytics, a financial technology firm focused on pricing and indexing water risk using waterBetaâ data platforms.

Reception to follow: Hors d’oeuvres, CECE room 218