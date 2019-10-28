Widening Horizons is now accepting applications for the Spring 2020 semester! Members work with economically-disadvantaged kids in Lubbock ISD, conducting and assisting in STEM experiments for an hour weekly.

LISD students and Members collaborate to explore STEM concepts in a fun, engaging way. This organization does not require a large time commitment and it is a fun way to get in those much-needed volunteer hours.

We currently have several open positions for the Spring semester. If you are interested, please check out our website, ttuhorizons.weebly.com, or email Liz at Elizabeth.M.LaPenotiere@ttu.edu



