The Miseducation of Cameron Post, written and directed by Desiree Akhavan and starring Chloe Grace Moretz, will be screened on 11/6 at 7:30 PM at the Alamo Drafthouse. Tickets are $7. This film, which is based on real events, follows the experience of LGBTQ2S (Two Spirit) teenagers who are sent to a conservative Christian “conversion therapy” institution.

After the film we will have a public discussion led by Adam Thomas, a doctoral student in Human Development and Family Studies.

Admission is $7 for everyone and can be purchased at the Alamo Drafthouse prior to the film or in advance online https://drafthouse.com/lubbock/show/sexism-cinema-the-miseducation-of-cameron-post

We encourage all members of the TTU and Lubbock community to attend.



Fifty plus years ago, the term “sexism” was coined. In light of this historical marker, Alamo Drafthouse and TTU invite you to a film series which considers how sexism is embedded, endorsed, and/or challenged in the cinema. How far have we come? How far do we have to go? We have selected films with female protagonists to view and discuss at Alamo Drafthouse, Lubbock. The films will be followed by a 30 minute discussion led by TTU faculty members and expert guest speakers. Mark your calendars now!



Thank you, organizers Michael Borshuk, Don Lavigne, Elizabeth Sharp, Jessica Smith, Dana Weiser, & Allison Whitney



For more information, please contact allison.whitney@ttu.edu

Sponsored by Alamo Drafthouse, TTU Women's Studies, International Film Series, the Humanities Center, and TTU RISE.