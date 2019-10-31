Octubafest is a world-wide event that dates back to the early 1970's at Indiana University. Founded by tuba guru Harvey Phillips, the event seeks to promote the tuba and euphonium and celebrate the German heritage of those instruments (both can be traced back to patents in Germany and Austria in the 1830's). Now celebrated at more than 100 campuses across the United States and worldwide, Octubafest has been an annual event at Texas Tech since 2004.

In this year's concert, we will feature scary classical music that inspired great film score composers, including Berlioz's Symphonie Fantastique and Holsts's The Planets along with polkas, waltzes, and other popular German songs. Wear a costume and come join the fun in one of Lubbock and TTU's favorite Halloween traditions! In this year's concert, we will feature scary classical music that inspired great film score composers, including Berlioz's Symphonie Fantastique and Holsts's The Planets along with polkas, waltzes, and other popular German songs. Wear a costume and come join the fun in one of Lubbock and TTU's favorite Halloween traditions! Posted:

10/28/2019



Originator:

Kevin Wass



Email:

kevin.wass@ttu.edu



Department:

School of Music



Event Information

Time: 8:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Date: 10/31/2019



Location:

Hemmle Recital Hall, TTU School of Music



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

