Join Supplemental Instruction (SI) Staff and Leaders to learn about being an SI Leader TOMORROW AT 3PM in Holden Hall 130! SI Leaders are undergraduate student employees who host twice-weekly review sessions for historically difficult Texas Tech classes. Stop by our Info Sessions to learn more about this job opportunity!



Posted:

11/11/2019



Originator:

Molly McLean



Email:

molly.mclean@ttu.edu



Department:

Support Ops for Academic Retention



Event Information

Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 11/12/2019



Location:

Holden Hall 130



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Departmental

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

