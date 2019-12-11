|
Join Supplemental Instruction (SI) Staff and Leaders to learn about being an SI Leader TOMORROW AT 3PM in Holden Hall 130! SI Leaders are undergraduate student employees who host twice-weekly review sessions for historically difficult Texas Tech classes. Stop by our Info Sessions to learn more about this job opportunity!
|Posted:
11/11/2019
Originator:
Molly McLean
Email:
molly.mclean@ttu.edu
Department:
Support Ops for Academic Retention
Event Information
Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 11/12/2019
Location:
Holden Hall 130
