Don't Miss the SI Leader Info Session TOMORROW!
Join Supplemental Instruction (SI) Staff and Leaders to learn about being an SI Leader TOMORROW AT 3PM in Holden Hall 130! SI Leaders are undergraduate student employees who host twice-weekly review sessions for historically difficult Texas Tech classes. Stop by our Info Sessions to learn more about this job opportunity!


Posted:
11/11/2019

Originator:
Molly McLean

Email:
molly.mclean@ttu.edu

Department:
Support Ops for Academic Retention

Event Information
Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 11/12/2019

Location:
Holden Hall 130

