HDFS 6363-001: Advanced Topics in HDFS-Interpersonal Relationships. Spring 2020 course, CRN 52349 Tuesday 3:00-5:50PM Dr. Sylvia Niehuis.

This Advanced Topics seminar offered by Dr. Sylvia Niehuis in the Department of Human Development and Family Studies is open to graduate students from all disciplines interested in understanding, critically examining, and conducting research on intimate relationships.

The emphasis is on basic, not applied research, and the class will have a strong research component.

Students will be introduced to theory and research pertinent to understanding key features of intimate relationships, such as their initiation, development, maintenance, and dissolution, as well as the roles social and cultural contexts, technology, and social media play.

Major theoretical approaches to these key elements, such as attachment, evolutionary, interdependence, and social cognitive, will be covered in greater depth, but students will also be exposed to minor approaches from a variety of disciplines.

In addition, emphasis will be placed on studying methodological and data analytic matters germane to research on close relationships. For information, contact the instructor at sylvia.niehuis@ttu.edu

