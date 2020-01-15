Critical Race Theory (CRT) represents a convergence of intellectual perspectives on race that span

multiple academic disciplines including law, sociology, history, ethnic studies, philosophy, women’s

studies, and education. In this course, students examine various theories of race, that when applied

collectively, illuminate the myriad ways that race and racism structure American society. CRT

provides the intellectual points of view necessary to expose how race mediates the cultural norms,

production, policies, and practices that determine education outcomes along various racial fault

lines. Scholarly applications of CRT are meant to uncover/unveil and disrupt racial injustice, all

forms of inequity, and dismantle White supremacy at its roots. This course broadens students’

understanding of CRT’s utility for interrogating race-based disparities in the field of education, and

beyond.