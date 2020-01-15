Critical Race Theory (CRT) represents a convergence of intellectual perspectives on race that span
multiple academic disciplines including law, sociology, history, ethnic studies, philosophy, women’s
studies, and education. In this course, students examine various theories of race, that when applied
collectively, illuminate the myriad ways that race and racism structure American society. CRT
provides the intellectual points of view necessary to expose how race mediates the cultural norms,
production, policies, and practices that determine education outcomes along various racial fault
lines. Scholarly applications of CRT are meant to uncover/unveil and disrupt racial injustice, all
forms of inequity, and dismantle White supremacy at its roots. This course broadens students’
understanding of CRT’s utility for interrogating race-based disparities in the field of education, and
beyond.