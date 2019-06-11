The Texas Tech Friends of the Libraries will host An Evening with T.M. “Roe” Patterson at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Texas Tech International Cultural Center Hall of Nations.

Patterson, president and CEO of Basic Energy Services, is author of “Crude Blessings: The Amazing Life Story of Glenn Patterson, American Oilman,” a book about his father’s life and career as founder of Patterson Drilling Company.

The evening will begin with a reception at 6:30 p.m. followed by a seated dinner at 7 p.m. Attendees will receive an autographed copy of “Crude Blessings.”

Tickets are $75 each. To purchase, click here or call 806.834.4317. If paying by check, make payable to Texas Tech Friends of the Libraries and mail to P.O. Box 40002, Lubbock, TX 79409.

Please RSVP by Nov. 7.

Contact Krystal Baker, krystal.baker@ttu.edu or 806.834.4317 for more information.