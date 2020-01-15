It's the start of a new semester and that means it's time to start making memories! Gather up your friends and head to the Parent & Family Relations photo booth for a FREE picture!



When: TODAY, January 15th

Time: 9:00am to 12:00pm

Where: SAB Corner - Outside Barnes & Noble

