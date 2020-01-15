TTU HomeTechAnnounce

First Day of School Photo Booth
Remember the excitement of starting school when you were younger? Remember having your picture taken on the first day? Well now you can relive that excitement at college! The first day of the semester is coming and you don't want to miss the chance to get your picture taken.

When: Wednesday, January 15th
Time: 9:00am to 12:00pm
Where: SAB Corner - Outside Barnes & Noble
