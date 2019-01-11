|
Stop by the basement of Classical & Modern Languages & Literatures on November 1st for a celebration of world languages and cultures! There will be special talks, presentations, and cultural displays featuring snacks and games. View the full schedule of events on our webpage.
|Posted:
11/1/2019
Originator:
Alec Cattell
Email:
alec.cattell@ttu.edu
Department:
Classical and Modern Lang and Lit
Event Information
Time: 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 11/1/2019
Location:
Classical & Modern Languages & Literatures
Categories