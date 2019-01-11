Stop by the basement of Classical & Modern Languages & Literatures on November 1st for a celebration of world languages and cultures! There will be special talks, presentations, and cultural displays featuring snacks and games. View the full schedule of events on our webpage Posted:

11/1/2019



Originator:

Alec Cattell



Email:

alec.cattell@ttu.edu



Department:

Classical and Modern Lang and Lit



Event Information

Time: 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 11/1/2019



Location:

Classical & Modern Languages & Literatures



Categories

Arts & Entertainment

