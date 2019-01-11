One of the most enduring lessons of disasters is that they lead to a convergence of people and supplies. Often, during the early hours and days after disaster, the focus is on emergency rescue and response operations. Hazards and disaster researchers also regularly converge at the scene of extreme events in order to collect perishable data, characterize losses, and begin the long process of tracing recovery trajectories over time.

The Natural Hazards Center at the University of Colorado Boulder is home to a new National Science Foundation supported facility—CONVERGE—which is dedicated to advancing the ethical conduct and scientific rigor of hazards and disaster research while enhancing research coordination in extreme events. This presentation will describe the convergence science approach that informs the work of the facility. It will also share information regarding new research coordination networks, research best practice guidance, and free training opportunities for engineers, social scientists, and interdisciplinary teams. As disasters become more frequent and intense, it becomes all the more crucial that hazards and disaster researchers work together to set a scientific agenda that is rooted in a vision for ethical, rigorous, and holistic research aimed at responding to the rising social and environmental threats that confront communities nationally and globally.