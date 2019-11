Join us in the Allen Theatre on November 6th for a talk by Texas Tech alumna Laura Schuster (Localization Analyst, Hilton) on Global Challenges and Careers in the Private Sector

After graduating from Tech with a degree in German and a certificate in Business, Laura went on to work for Hilton as Localization Analyst. Come hear about her experiences at Tech and beyond, and learn about private sector careers for students of languages and cultures.

This talk is generously supported by the Texas Tech Center for Global Communication

Posted:

11/5/2019



Originator:

Alec Cattell



Email:

alec.cattell@ttu.edu



Department:

Classical and Modern Lang and Lit



Event Information

Time: 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Date: 11/6/2019



Location:

Allen Theatre (SUB)



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Lectures & Seminars