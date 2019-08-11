Faculty Travel Grants from the Office of Research & Innovation are intended to assist with costs associated with domestic (up to $1,000) or international (up to $1,500) travel for faculty to present at conferences, visit funding agencies, or conduct on-site research. These opportunities have been designed to help faculty increase research productivity and publications. Grants are competitive and are meant to assist faculty who do not have departmental, college, or start-up funding available for these purposes. Priority will be given to those faculty whose research will lead to external funding submissions, collaborations, publications or other scholarly accomplishments.

Faculty Travel Grants are open to all full-time tenured, tenure-track, and research faculty at Texas Tech.

Application submission deadline for Spring 2020 travel is 11/15/2019.

Specific questions may be sent to proposals.vpr@ttu.edu

Apply at: https://ttu.infoready4.com/#competitionDetail/1795554

