Invited to his first kissing party, 12-year-old Max asks his best friends Lucas and Thor for some much-needed help on how to pucker up. When they hit a dead end, Max decides to use his father's drone to spy on the teenage girls next door. When the boys lose the drone, they skip school and hatch a plan to retrieve it before Max's dad can figure out what happened.

Enjoy a free showing on Thursday, November 14th or Friday, November 15th in the SUB Escondido Theater. Doors open at 9:30 pm and the movie starts promptly at 10:00 pm, no previews.

Free with TTU Student ID. ***Limited Seating***

Free popcorn (and drink on Thursday) from TTU Hospitality Services.

This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board.

