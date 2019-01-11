Friday Receptions & Día de los Muertos Procesión at School of Art

Friday, November 1 2019, 6-8PM

Art Building Foyer, 3010 18th St

Free and open to the public.

Part of Día de los Muertos Procesión

Friday, November 1, 2019 6:30-7:30, Entire Procesión runs 5:30 - 9:30 PM (see info below)

Art Building, 3010 18th Street

Mexican-themed refreshments and musical entertainment.

Studio Gallery: "Expresión, celebración y amor. El día de los Muertos." A Selection of Photographs by Hutchison Middle School Students

Folio Gallery: Ofrenda created by students of ARTH 4308; Seminar in Art History, LatinX culture, featuring "Día de los Muertos", (2002) Director: Kirk Kelley – Six-minute animated video showing a delightful and deeper understanding of the Mexican Day of the Dead tradition.

Landmark Gallery: "Seeking Tongues: Postcolonial Photographies” - Exhibition featuring photographic work by women of color using photography to explore cultural identities. Artists include Cara Romero, Lupita Tinnen, Monica Kennedy, Nydia Blas, Sandra de la Loza, and Violette Bule. Curated by nationally acclaimed artist and activist Delilah Montoya. Mexican-themed refreshments and musical entertainment.

South Gallery: “The Selsha Project Exhibition” Marian Herring. ”Selsha is a planet far away in a different solar system; it plays host to all manner of creatures. Several of these creatures are intelligent and have formed entire cultures, languages, and societies.”

SRO Photo Gallery: Debora Hunter: Shooting Blanks at the NRA. Shooting Blanks at the NRA is a photographic series that presents sniper-like shots of participants of the 2018 National Convention in Dallas.





Other Día de los Muertos Procesión Sites:

5:30 – 6:30 p.m. TTU Office of International Affairs • International Cultural Center • 601 Indiana Avenue •

7:30 – 8:30 p.m. LHUCA • 511 Avenue K •

6 :00 – 9:30 p.m. Buddy Holly Center • 1801 Crickets Avenue •





Regular Hours for Art Building galleries: Monday - Wednesday and Friday from 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM; extended hours Thursday, 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM (free parking in South Lot and Fling Parking Garage after 8:00 PM), Saturday 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM; Sunday Noon - 4:00 PM. The Art Building is located at 3010 18th Street (near the corner of 18th St. and Flint Ave). Paid parking is available on the 4th Floor of the Flint Avenue Parking Facility. Parking is free on weekends. Admission to the School of Art Galleries is free.



