FEMINIST & PRO-LIFE! But really, hear what we have to say.
Why you need to hear this talk: this is an idea you have never considered. If you are feminist, anti-feminist, pro-choice, or pro-life- you need consider this way of thinking. 

Abortion is another form of patriarchy used by men to have power of women. 


New Wave Feminist, is a feminist organization is coming to speak on our campus! This organization believes in empowering women through their pregnancies, not helping men get their way with abortion. 

Sponsored by Raiders Defending Life, a registered student organization.
11/5/2019

Campbell Williams

campbell.williams@ttu.edu

N/A

Time: 6:15 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Date: 12/2/2019

SUB Traditions Room


