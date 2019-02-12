Why you need to hear this talk: this is an idea you have never considered. If you are feminist, anti-feminist, pro-choice, or pro-life- you need consider this way of thinking.





Abortion is another form of patriarchy used by men to have power of women.









New Wave Feminist, is a feminist organization is coming to speak on our campus! This organization believes in empowering women through their pregnancies, not helping men get their way with abortion.





