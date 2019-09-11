Interested in nature and your region of Texas? Come to an information session about 2020 training for the South Plains Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalists, hosted by the Lubbock Lake Landmark. The information session is scheduled for 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9th, at the Lubbock Lake Landmark Auditorium. For more information contact president Kippra Hopper at kippra.hopper@ttu.edu or call the Lubbock Lake Landmark at 806-742-1116. The Lubbock Lake Landmark is located at 2401 Landmark Drive in Lubbock and is part of the Texas Tech Museum.

Posted:

11/1/2019



Originator:

Kippra Hopper



Email:

KIPPRA.HOPPER@ttu.edu



Department:

Museum



Event Information

Time: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Date: 11/9/2019



Location:

Lubbock Lake Landmark auditorium; 2401 Landmark Drive



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

