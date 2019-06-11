The Show Up, Speak Up, SGA Town Hall will be a time to interact with your student representatives and talk about the issues that matter most to you. We want to hear first hand the issues that members of you are facing and work together to find solutions for a better Red Raider community. In attendance will be Student Body President, David Rivero; External Vice President, Miranda Davis; Internal Vice President, Emily Garcia; Graduate Vice President, Adam Disque; as well as many members of the Executive Cabinet and the Student Senate. Town Hall will be taking place November 6 th at 7 p.m. in the SUB ballroom. Free refreshments will be provided for all in attendance. Follow the link to reserve your seat for you and your student organization. Posted:

11/6/2019



Time: 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Date: 11/6/2019



Location:

SUB Ballroom



