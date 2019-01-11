TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Join Red to Black for Financial Education Week! November 4-7!

Credit Reports & Cookies - 11/04 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Location: Human Sciences Building Breezeway

Finance and Fitness – 11/04 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Location: Matador Room (SUB)

Credit Card Speed Dating – 11/05 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Location: Red Raider Lounge (SUB)

What’s Your Credit Score? – 11/06 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Location: In front of B&N (SUB)

Protect Your Credit? – 11/07 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Location: In front of B&N (SUB)

 


Have personal finance questions but can't make it to our events?

Schedule an appointment: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/r2b/schedule.php


This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.
Posted:
11/1/2019

Originator:
Deandre Geels

Email:
DeAndre.geels@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


