Join Red to Black for Financial Education Week! November 4-7!

Credit Reports & Cookies - 11/04 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM Location: Human Sciences Building Breezeway Finance and Fitness – 11/04 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM Location: Matador Room (SUB) Credit Card Speed Dating – 11/05 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM Location: Red Raider Lounge (SUB) What’s Your Credit Score? – 11/06 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM Location: In front of B&N (SUB) Protect Your Credit? – 11/07 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM Location: In front of B&N (SUB)

Have personal finance questions but can't make it to our events? Schedule an appointment: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/r2b/schedule.php

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization. Posted:

11/1/2019



Originator:

Deandre Geels



Email:

DeAndre.geels@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Student Organization

