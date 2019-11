During Financial Education Week, Red to Black will be hosting two classes of Finance and Fitness on Monday, November 4 from 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM. The first class starts at 7:00 PM and the second class starts at 7:30 PM.

Have personal finance questions but can't make it?

Schedule an appointment: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/r2b/schedule.php

