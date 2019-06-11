We have events planned for the week of Nov 4-8 in celebration of First Gen Students on the Texas Tech campus. The week also honors faculty and staff that identify as first generation college graduates and professionals while also highlighting those individuals that champion First Generation student success. I have attached the ‘I’m First Gen’ and ‘I’m a First Gen Champion’ logo that can be used in your signatures. There will be an opportunity on Monday, November 4 in the SUB Main Entrance from 11am-1pm to pick up your I’m First Gen and I’m a First Gen Champion sticker to express your support of our First Gen Students across campus and the nation.

November 8th has been designated as a day to celebrate First Generation Students across the nation in honor of the anniversary the passage of the Higher Education Act. As stated by the Council for Opportunity in Education (COE) and Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education (NASPA), “The concept of "first-generation" students was introduced into federal policy by the TRIO community in 1980, during passage of the Higher Education Amendments to the Higher Education Act of 1965. Yet, even today, campuses and communities are too often blind to the academic capabilities and gifts that lie dormant within so many first-generation students. Educators continue to be called upon to highlight the return on investment our country receives from providing first-generation students with an opportunity to reach their full potential through college.”