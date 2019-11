Grab your friends and jump with SAB at Altitude Trampoline Park on November 13th from 7pm to 9pm! Make sure to grab your TTU ID for FREE admission! This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board. Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Snapchat: @texastechsab Posted:

11/5/2019



Bessy Segovia Argueta



Bessy.Segovia@ttu.edu



Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Date: 11/13/2019



4525 Milwaukee Ave Suite #1100, Lubbock, TX 79407



Student Organization