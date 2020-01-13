Find your fit with Intramural Sports:
Classic Series Sports: Basketball, Outdoor Soccer, & Softball
- These are team sport activities that have a regular season followed by a single elimination playoff.
- These events are officiated by student officials.
- Seasons followed by championship playoffs is the general format for the Classic Series.
Modern Series: Sand Volleyball, 4v4 Flag Football
- Sports in the Modern Series offer an extended season for maximum participation with no playoffs involved.
- Sports and activities are self-officiated.
- Eligible participants may play on multiple teams and teams may pick up players on the fields or courts to insure that games are played.
- The focus of the Modern Series is for participants to get an opportunity to participate, not to try to determine an eventual champion.
Flash Series: Cornhole, Archery, Badminton
- Events generally happen quickly and are not a long-term time commitment, hence the “flash” designation.
- These events are generally one or two day events that may be elimination tournaments or participation blocks.
- Most of the individual or doubles type events fall into this area. There are also team events run over a short period.
- The Flash Series is designed for those students who wish a short term option for play.