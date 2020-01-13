Find your fit with Intramural Sports:

Classic Series Sports: Basketball, Outdoor Soccer, & Softball These are team sport activities that have a regular season followed by a single elimination playoff.

These events are officiated by student officials.

Seasons followed by championship playoffs is the general format for the Classic Series.

Modern Series: Sand Volleyball, 4v4 Flag Football Sports in the Modern Series offer an extended season for maximum participation with no playoffs involved.

Sports and activities are self-officiated.

Eligible participants may play on multiple teams and teams may pick up players on the fields or courts to insure that games are played.

The focus of the Modern Series is for participants to get an opportunity to participate, not to try to determine an eventual champion. Flash Series: Cornhole, Archery, Badminton Events generally happen quickly and are not a long-term time commitment, hence the “flash” designation.

These events are generally one or two day events that may be elimination tournaments or participation blocks.

Most of the individual or doubles type events fall into this area. There are also team events run over a short period.

