Dr. Karin Ardon-Dryer, Assist. Professor of Atmospheric Science at TTU, will present Haboobs and Dust Storms- How They Impact Us Now and in the Future. As common meteorological events here in Lubbock, Ardon-Dryer will explain how haboobs differ from dust storms, the risks they both pose and damage they cause, as well as addressing their long-term climate implications. A watch party of the Weather Channel’s Climate Forum, featuring the climate change platforms of both Democratic and Republican 2020 presidential primary candidates, may commence afterwards. Limited campus parking will be available, and snacks will be provided.

Venue: Thursday, November 7, 6:30 PM, Qualia Room, Classical and Modern Languages Building, Texas Tech University Posted:

11/5/2019



Originator:

Ankush Saha



Email:

ankush.saha@ttu.edu



Department:

Geosciences



Event Information



All Day Event

Event Date: 11/5/2019



Location:

Qualia Room, Classical and Modern Languages Building, Texas Tech University



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Lectures & Seminars

Academic

