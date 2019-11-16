TTU HomeTechAnnounce

The BurkTech Players Present: 2 Nights of One-Acts
The BurkTech Players are proud to present our “2 Nights of One-Acts” at All Saints Episcopal School   November 15 & 16, 2019 at 7:30pm. These performances will consist of 9 one-act plays, one new piece, and the improv troupe The Sentient Nuts. Each night will feature a slightly different lineup of these one-acts, providing something for everyone.

WHO: The BurkTech Players

WHAT: 2 Nights of One-Acts

WHEN: November 15 & 16, 2019 at 7:30pm

WHERE: All Saints Episcopal School - 3222 103rd St. 79423

WHY: To enjoy quality entertainment!

HOW: Just show up! No need for reservations.

HOW MUCH: Absolutely FREE!
Posted:
11/15/2019

Originator:
Lindsay Rigney

Email:
Lindsay.Rigney@ttu.edu

Department:
Department of Theatre and Dance

Event Information
Time: 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Date: 11/16/2019

Location:
All Saints Episcopal School - 3222 103rd St. 79423

