The BurkTech Players are proud to present our “2 Nights of One-Acts” at All Saints Episcopal School November 15 & 16, 2019 at 7:30pm. These performances will consist of 9 one-act plays, one new piece, and the improv troupe The Sentient Nuts. Each night will feature a slightly different lineup of these one-acts, providing something for everyone.
WHO: The BurkTech Players
WHAT: 2 Nights of One-Acts
WHEN: November 15 & 16, 2019 at 7:30pm
WHERE: All Saints Episcopal School - 3222 103rd St. 79423
WHY: To enjoy quality entertainment!
HOW: Just show up! No need for reservations.
HOW MUCH: Absolutely FREE!