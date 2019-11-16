The BurkTech Players are proud to present our “2 Nights of One-Acts” at All Saints Episcopal School November 15 & 16, 2019 at 7:30pm. These performances will consist of 9 one-act plays, one new piece, and the improv troupe The Sentient Nuts. Each night will feature a slightly different lineup of these one-acts, providing something for everyone. WHO: The BurkTech Players WHAT: 2 Nights of One-Acts WHEN: November 15 & 16, 2019 at 7:30pm WHERE: All Saints Episcopal School - 3222 103rd St. 79423 WHY: To enjoy quality entertainment! HOW: Just show up! No need for reservations. HOW MUCH: Absolutely FREE! Posted:

