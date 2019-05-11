Credit Reports & Cookies - 11/04 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Location: Human Sciences Building Breezeway
Finance and Fitness – 11/04 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Location: Matador Room (SUB)
Credit Card Speed Dating – 11/05 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Location: Red Raider Lounge (SUB)
What’s Your Credit Score? – 11/06 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Location: In front of B&N (SUB)
Protect Your Credit? – 11/07 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Location: In front of B&N (SUB)
Have personal finance questions but can't make it to our events?
Schedule an appointment: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/r2b/schedule.php
