Paw Patrol Live! "Race to the Rescue" comes to Lubbock's United Supermarkets Arena

Saturday March 28th, 2020 at 10:00 AM & 2:00 PM

Sunday March 29th, 2020 at 12:00 PM & 4:00 PM

PRE-SALE for early tickets using password VMAIL!!!

DISCOUNT NOW THROUGH 11PM ON 11.6.19.

No job is too big, no pup is too small! Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group present PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue,” an action-packed, music-filled production. The heroic pups from the top-rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol, produced by Spin Master Entertainment, will visit United Supermarkets Arena, March 28 & 29! Tickets for all four performances are on sale to the public Friday, November 8 and can be purchased at Lubbock Select-a-Seat.

It's the day of the Great Adventure Bay Race between Adventure Bay’s Mayor Goodway and Foggy Bottom’s Mayor Humdinger, but Mayor Goodway is nowhere to be found. PAW Patrol to the rescue! Ryder summons Marshall, Chase, Skye, Rubble, Rocky, Zuma and Everest to rescue Mayor Goodway and to run the race in her place. Using their unique skills and teamwork, the pups show that “no job is too big, no pup is too small.” Through a unique storyline and upbeat music, Ryder and his pups share lessons for all ages about citizenship, social skills and problem-solving as they make several heroic rescues on their race to the finish line.

PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue” provides families with the opportunity to make lifelong memories and is a great introduction to live theater for kids. To help accommodate young children, the Broadway-style performance includes two acts with a 15-minute intermission. Children and their families are encouraged to engage with the performers through call and response and audience interaction. The pups are brought to life on stage through an innovative costuming approach based on Bunraku puppetry that allows each pup to use their pup pack, drive their rescue vehicles, and work together as a team. Classic theatrical scenery, along with a high-tech video wall, visually transports families to an authentic PAW Patrol environment, including locations from the TV series, like Adventure Bay, The Lookout, Seal Island, Farmer Yumi's farm and Jake's Mountain.

V.I.P: A limited number of V.I.P. (Very Important Pup) Packages are available, starting at $105. Package features premium show seating, a commemorative lanyard, and an after-show Meet & Greet with PAW Patrol Live! walk-around characters.

