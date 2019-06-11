China is the second largest economy in the world and the largest trading partner of the USA.

China is one of the world’s oldest and richest continuous cultures, over 3000 years old.

Chinese Mandarin is one of the critical languages defined by the U.S. government.

Chinese Mandarin is one of the six official languages in the United Nations.

With a population of 1.3 billion, Chinese is the second most widely spoken language in the world after English.

Chinese is a fascinating language with no conjugation, no gender, no inflection and no case. Information of Study Abroad in China. Four weeks program: 07/12/2019-08/08/2019

Cities to visit: Beijing and Chengdu, the capital city of Sichuan province

Chinese host university: School of International Education, Southwest Jiaotong University, Chengdu, China, a Tier-One university in China, established in 1896.

Courses to take: pay for 3 credits and receive 6 credits in total. CHIN3306 Chinese Culture (Online) offered by TTU and a customized Chinese language course (45 class hours) offered by the host university. Besides, you will take the classes of Chinese music, calligraphy, and Kongfu.

Attractions to visit (23 places): Tian An men Square, Palace Museum, National Theater, Beijing 798 Art Zone, Chinese National Museum, TongLuoGu Alley, ShiShaHai, Great Wall, Summer Palace, Wang Fu Jing, DuJiangYan, Leshan Giant Buddha, Nongfu Spring water factory, Mt. Emei, Gongfu Show & Face Change Show, Qing Yang Daoism Temple, Wenshu Buddhism Monastery, Sichuan Higher Institute of Cuisine, Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, Chengdu Museum, New Century Global Center, Tai Koo Li, Chunxi Road, etc. Location: Classical and Modern Languages and Literatures 114 classroom Date and time: 3:30 pm, Nov. 6, 2019 (Wednesday) Free Chinese black tea and Chinese snacks will to offered!





11/4/2019



Yanlin Wang



yanlin.wang@ttu.edu



Classical and Modern Lang and Lit



3:30 PM - 4:30 PM

11/6/2019



Classical and Modern Languages and Literatures 114



Academic


