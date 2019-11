× Come watch the movie "Arrival" with us and enjoy some pizza. After the screening, we'll talk about the linguistics behind the movie and how you can learn more about how language works.

Thursday, 11/7 at 6pm in English/Philosophy 201 Posted:

11/5/2019



Originator:

Aaron Braver



Email:

aaron.braver@ttu.edu



Department:

English



Event Information

Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Date: 11/7/2019



Location:

English/Philosophy 201



