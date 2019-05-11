The Office of Global Health and the TTUHSC Gay-Straight Alliance Present: PRIDE HEALTH WEEK
NOVEMBER 11-14
All Events will take place at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in the Academic Classroom Building, Room 110 between 12pm and 1pm.
November 11 (Dr. Grace Wooten: Mental Health in LGBTQ+)
November 12 (Dr. Kelly Bennett: Advancing Trans Care)
November 13 (Movie Showing - Sponsored by the TTUHSC Global Health Alliance: Growing Up Coy"
November 14 (Dr. Fiona Prabhu: PreP & Taking a Sexual History)
Come and support your friends and family in the LGBTQIA+ community