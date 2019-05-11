The Office of Global Health and the TTUHSC Gay-Straight Alliance Present: PRIDE HEALTH WEEK

NOVEMBER 11-14

All Events will take place at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in the Academic Classroom Building, Room 110 between 12pm and 1pm.

November 11 (Dr. Grace Wooten: Mental Health in LGBTQ+)

November 12 (Dr. Kelly Bennett: Advancing Trans Care)

November 13 (Movie Showing - Sponsored by the TTUHSC Global Health Alliance: Growing Up Coy"

November 14 (Dr. Fiona Prabhu: PreP & Taking a Sexual History)

