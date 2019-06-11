ENGL 3371.001 - How Language Works

MWF 2:00–2:50





This course explores the principles that underlie all human language. We will analyze data from a diverse set of languages, focusing on their sounds, structures, and meaning.





We will also discuss how language functions in the world: its acquisition, variation, and social uses.





This course is recommended for anyone interested in how (and why) language works—from literary, scientific, or artistic perspectives.





No prior knowledge of linguistics or foreign languages is expected or required.





CRN 49633