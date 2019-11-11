Red Raider Camp needs your help to lead incoming Red Raiders as they begin their career at Texas Tech. You will help guide them through their transition to Texas Tech by introducing them to the culture, history, and traditions that make Texas Tech unique. Come to a Red Raider Camp Staff Information Session!

The Fall sessions are:

November 12, 2019 at 3:30 pm November 13, 2019 at 3:00 pm November 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm November 19, 2019 at 12:30 pm November 20, 2019 at 12:00 pm November 21, 2019 at 2:00 pm

All Info Sessions in SUB PLAYA ROOM

For more information go to redraidercamp.ttu.edu