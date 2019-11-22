TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Chicana/x Latina/x Working Group November Meeting
The Chicana/x Latina/x Working Group invites you to our monthly meeting, Friday, November 22nd, from 2-5pm.
The meeting will be held in TLPDC 153. You are more than welcome to join us at any point during our meeting.
 
The discussion for our November meeting includes readings from Borderlands/La Frontera by Gloria Anzaldúa, 3rd & 25th Anniversary ed.  Each participant is asked to read the introduction and chapters 1-7 from the book.
 
Light refreshments will be provided.
Please email esther.de-leon@ttu.edu if you require a vegetarian/other option.

*Sponsored by The Humanities Center.
11/5/2019

Esther Medina De Leon

esther.de-leon@ttu.edu

Library

Time: 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 11/22/2019

TLPDC 153

