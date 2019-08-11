The purpose of this course is to provide students with an opportunity to explore translation and interpretation. Students will study theoretical approaches to translation, discuss problem areas in the practice of translation (i.e. interpretation of meaning, of sound, of sense, and complexities of cultural preconceptions and differences, to name a few), and conduct a research project which will require that they translate from English into Spanish and Spanish into English. The focus on interpretation will develop student’s capabilities for community interpretation and discuss the importance of interpretation as a language justice practice. The course includes both theory and supervised practice through a Service learning component were students will acquire in-field experience while serving their community.

