In honor of Veteran's Day, the TTU Ethics Center, The Home Depot, Military & Veterans Programs, and the Veteran's Association at Texas Tech will offer a hands-on, associate led, instruction to create our very own Veteran's Keepsake Box. This keepsake box is perfect for holding treasured medals, ribbons, dog tags, military patches and challenge coins. You will build this 12" square box in just six steps. Personalize your project with paint or stain before final assembly. Finally, attach the supplied hinges and closure pieces to protect your valuable mementos. All materials are graciously donated by The Home Depot (2615 50th St.) for this event.





Lunch will be provided and registration is required.

Registration maximum: 20 people





Click here to register: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=v1GKFyCL_0m2VVYkXVwXPILiTtgZL91NsJ0m2a48ys1UMjFCM1VTSllHRzlXTVpMM0VGNk9PNEhLNC4u



