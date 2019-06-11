TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Harlem Globetrotters Feb. 24: Pre-sale + 30% savings* through Wednesday!

The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters, featuring larger than life entertainers, will bring their ALL-NEW show, “Pushing the Limits” to United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 7 p.m.

As a valued subscriber, you are invited to use promo code AMAZING to buy your tickets before the public and to save 30% *on select tickets, now through 10pm Wednesday, November 13. Click here to purchase your pre-sale tickets today!

For additional information about the Harlem Globetrotters, visit www.harlemglobetrotters.com.

