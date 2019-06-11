The TTU IT Division will perform maintenance on the Large File Transfer Service, http://largefiles.ttu.edu, and the Texas Tech University Image Gallery service, https://photos.ttu.edu, on Friday November 8th, between 3:00 AM and 6:00 AM CST. During the maintenance window, customers may experience a brief interruption of service. This maintenance will not result in any change to the customer experience.



If you experience any issues outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at 806-742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu. Posted:

11/6/2019



Originator:

ITTS Systems



Email:

itts.systems@ttu.edu



Department:

Technology Support





