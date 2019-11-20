In preparation for advance registration, Texas Tech staff have been working hard with our vendor, Ellucian, to improve the registration experience. We are aware that some students occasionally receive a “spinning wheel” when registering for classes, however. We recommend the following steps if you encounter this issue:
- Register for classes directly through the registration portal (https://banapps.texastech.edu/itis/fra)
- Log out of the registration system, wait one minute, then log in again
- Clear your browser cache, or try accessing the registration site through a different web browser
In addition, the Office of the Registrar provides the following recommendations to improve your registration experience:
- Check your time ticket for your date and time to register
- Complete your Financial Responsibility Agreement prior to registration
- Check for registration holds prior to registration
- Complete any outstanding items from Student Business Services or Financial Aid
For any technical questions or concerns, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.