In preparation for advance registration, Texas Tech staff have been working hard with our vendor, Ellucian, to improve the registration experience. We are aware that some students occasionally receive a “spinning wheel” when registering for classes, however. We recommend the following steps if you encounter this issue:

Register for classes directly through the registration portal ( https://banapps.texastech.edu/itis/fra

Log out of the registration system, wait one minute, then log in again

Clear your browser cache, or try accessing the registration site through a different web browser

In addition, the Office of the Registrar provides the following recommendations to improve your registration experience:

Check your time ticket for your date and time to register

Complete your Financial Responsibility Agreement prior to registration

Check for registration holds prior to registration

Complete any outstanding items from Student Business Services or Financial Aid

For any technical questions or concerns, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.