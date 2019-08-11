The Jewelry Design and Metalsmithing program is now accepting undergraduate students for enrollment in Beginning Metal and Jewelry Design (ART 3333) for the SPRING 2020 semester. Students will learn a variety of techniques including how to use a jeweler’s saw, filing and sanding, riveting, soldering and basic torch work, basic stone setting, and construction techniques. Non-art majors may enroll, there are no prerequisites. Three sections of ART 3333 are currently being offered: ART 3333-301 MW 12PM-2:50, ART 3333-302 TR 12PM-2:50 & ART 3333-303 TR 8:00AM-10:50. For questions please email Professor Robly A. Glover at r.glover@ttu.edu Posted:

11/8/2019



Originator:

Nancy Slagle



Email:

n.slagle@ttu.edu



Department:

School of Art





Categories

Academic

