We invite you to attend an IT Procurement Roundtable on Wednesday, November 13th. Presenters from TTU IT, Purchasing, Contracting, and Office of General Counsel will discuss guidelines and requirements for purchasing technology products and services. Please join us, and we ask that you extend the invitation to faculty and staff in your area. Topics of discussion include:

Overview of growing regulatory oversight and current climate;

Major information technology hardware, software, and service contracts at TTU;

Overview of technology-specific restrictions;

State of Texas accessibility requirements;

Brief discussion of the eCommerce solution at TTU; and

Indemnification v. Warranties v. Covenants v. What did I just agree to?

The TTU IT Division will provide light refreshments, so please RSVP by November 11 to itevents@ttu.edu to ensure that we have ample food for all attendees.

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, November 13

Time: 2pm—4pm

Location: Red Raider Lounge, SUB 1st Floor

RSVP by November 11 to