College of Engineering Graduate Programs - Distance Learning
The Whitacre College of Engineering offers educational opportunities for students and professionals making it possible for engineers or science professionals to earn their Master’s degree.

All lectures are delivered in state-of-the-art multimedia classrooms with video mixing equipment which allows for the capture of video, computer feeds and document camera images. With this technology, you can actively participate in your educational experience, whether you choose the live feed or to view the class at a more convenient time.

Questions? Visit http://www.depts.ttu.edu/coe/distance/ or email liz.beaty@ttu.edu
Posted:
11/7/2019

Originator:
Elizabeth Beaty

Email:
Liz.Beaty@ttu.edu

Department:
Engineering


